Rotary visits Red Collar Pet Foods

Tuesday’s Washington Court House Rotary Club meeting was hosted by Red Collar Pet Foods. Box lunches were provided by Capuana’s. Rotary members learned about Red Collar’s history, quality controls, goals, safety and plans for the future. They were also given a tour of the facility. Rotary members thanked Red Collar for being a wonderful host and for all it does for Fayette County. Red Collar Pet Foods is a leading private label and national brand contract manufacturer of pet food and treats for some of the best-known national pet brands. The business has been proudly producing high-quality, wholesome, and balanced dry pet food in Fayette County since 1990.

