Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

July 23 — US 62 S

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle injury accident, with a partial ejection. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels, with no visible fire or smoke at the time of arrival. FD established a safe work zone, provided scene lighting and set-up to perform an extrication. FD removed the roof and assisted personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad with packaging and loading of the patient. FD checked both vehicles for safety and assisted other agencies on the scene.

July 23 — 557 Albin Ave

Received call from occupant reporting powerlines to the garage smoking. FD found service lines from the right-of-way to the garage smoking/smoldering. Due to its’ location, FD was unable to apply a dry-chemical agent. FD requested AES to be notified and dispatched. FD advised the occupant to keep an eye on it and call back if it gets worse.

July 23 — 533 Albin Ave

Received multiple notifications reporting a tree and power pole on fire. FD was advised prior to arrival that AES had been notified. FD did not find any fire in the tree nor on the pole but did find phone/cable equipment burning at the time of arrival. FD used a dry-chemical extinguisher to extinguish the telecommunication equipment and residual fire on the ground. FD requested the phone and cable company be advised of the situation and be dispatched to make repairs.

July 23 — 522 Warren Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting powerline smoking. FD did not note any smoking or arcing at the time of arrival. FD investigation was unable to locate any problem and advised to call back if it is observed again.

July 23 — 620 Albin Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tent tangled in the power lines, no fire. FD found a large nylon tent wrapped around the upper transmission lines, with no smoke, fire, or arching at the time of arrival. FD requested AES to be notified and dispatched to remove the obstruction.

July 23 — 2440 Old US 35 SE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a motorcycle accident with injuries. FD found multiple riders off of the South-East side of the roadway tending to one accident patient. FD confirmed there were no other passengers or riders involved, established a safe work area and provided BLS. FD transferred patient care to personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad and assisted with packing and loading. FD checked the motorcycle for safety.

July 23 — 1125 S Hinde St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree on a structure, took down the porch. FD found a large limb across and on top of the front porch which had been knocked off of the residence at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, and all occupants were accounted for. The occupant described receiving minor injuries and refused treatment and/or transport to the Adena Fayette ER. FD checked the structure for safety and integrity, checked for the disruption of utilities and hung caution tape to barricade the affected area. Control of the scene was turned over to the occupant and advised to make contact with the property owner. A second occupant arrived shortly after and urged the other to get evaluated by medical personnel. The occupant was transported in a personal vehicle.

July 23 — 417 Clyburn Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a gas leak on a vacant lot, meter was knocked off. FD found equipment clearing debris from the lot and did not note any odor nor did it note any audible signs of a leak. FD was informed by the property owner of striking the meter while working and had stuffed rags in the meter prior to FD arrival. FD confirmed the leak was controlled and not posing any immediate danger and requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched to shut off the gas/make repairs FD maintained control of the scene until a crew arrived to shut off the supply.

July 23 — 1217 Grace St

Received station tone for power lines down due to a downed tree behind the residence. Upon arrival spoke with the home’s occupant, they advised a tree in the backyard fell on the service line and the house was without power. Service line was found down in the backyard and not arcing. The occupant was advised to shut his main breaker off to the house and to keep all persons and animals out of the backyard until AES Ohio could fix the problem. The area was caution taped off and the gate to the backyard secured.

July 23 — 364 Carolyn Rd

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an individual receiving a shock with burns, possible electrical issue. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad arrived simultaneously, taking control of patient care. FD investigation found arcing and burns along the electrical cord of a lamp and noted the breaker was not tripped. FD shut off the breaker and checked the outlet. FD did not find any visible sign of damage to the outlet but advised to contact maintenance and leave the breaker(s) off until it can be checked, and repairs made.

July 22 —233 W Kennedy Ave

Provided manpower and assistance to the Fayette County Life Squad.

July 20 — Highland Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels, both off the roadway and one facing South with the other facing East, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, established a safe work zone, restricted traffic flow and assisted with patient loading. FD checked both vehicles for safety and cleaned fluids and debris from the roadway.

July 20 — 319 Delaware St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting h activation of a smoke detector by a neighboring tenant. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted the absence of occupants outside the structure. FD did not note any audible alarm and after performing a walk-around, was unable to locate any problem or issue. FD was unable to make contact with the occupants of either unit to obtain additional information. FD was able to look through multiple first and second-story windows and did not note any smoke or fire conditions withing the unit in question. FD was able to partially open a window at the rear without forcible entry and did not note any audible alarms.

July 20 — Clinton Ave

FD received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident, no reported injuries. FD found only one vehicle pulled off to side of the roadway, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD established a safe work area, provided entry and egress for other responding agencies, and confirmed there was no entrapment. FD was informed by an officer of the Washington Police Department that the second vehicle involved had left the scene prior to FD arrival. FD checked the vehicle for safety and stood-by.

July 20 — 591 Tiara Way

FD received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a carbon-monoxide check. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide or gas leak(s) at the time of check. FD was informed the property was recently purchased and the utilities have not been turned on. FD checked the unit and found an end-of-life alarm. FD replaced the carbon-monoxide alarm.