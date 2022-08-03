Vendor lineup for Wednesday Farmers Market

Today at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, tomatoes, ground beef, onions, peaches, cucumbers, brats, local honey, BEST baked goods and unique homemade crafts are among the products being offered.

As of Monday night, we have not confirmed a sweetcorn vendor, hopefully this changes by Wednesday. A big welcome to Robin Dement of Edlynns Attic who will be bringing a variety of home-produced items. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market; EXCEPT please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors have planned on attending:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): SEASONAL PRODUCE: tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, onions, peaches and more.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Flour sack dish towels, cookie mixes, and stone coasters. Hand knits: cup, earbud, and ChapStick cozies, acrylic and alpaca yarn, and animal baskets.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, pecan pie bar cookies, zucchini bread, blueberry Coffee cake, chocolate sheet cake, peach cobbler and chocolate chip cookies.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Apple butter bread, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys, and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One-of-a-kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, potholders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

