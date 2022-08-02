WCHCS prepares to go back to school

The Washington Court House City School District is set to begin the 2022-23 school year later this month. There are several important dates to note in the coming weeks as the district prepares for another year of instruction.

The first day of instruction on the district calendar is Wednesday, Aug. 17. For students at Cherry Hill Primary School and Belle Aire Intermediate School, in order to accommodate additional teacher professional development and parent/student orientations at the elementary buildings, the staggered start details are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 17 is professional development for staff with no students in the classroom. Thursday, Aug. 18, Friday, Aug. 19 and Monday Aug. 22 are parent/student orientation days with appointments established in advance between teachers and parents.

Therefore, the first day in the classroom for all first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade students will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. For kindergartners at Cherry Hill Primary School, students with the last names beginning with A-M will attend on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and students with the last names beginning with N-Z will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All kindergarten students will be together in their classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 25.

For students at Washington Middle School, in order to accommodate parent/student orientations, the staggered start details are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 17, Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 are parent/student orientation days with appointments established in advance between teachers and parents.

Therefore, the first day in the classroom for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be Monday, Aug. 22.

Washington High School students in grades 9-12 will be in the classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

OneView – OneView is a website that combines parent portal features, athletic forms and registration forms for new and currently enrolled students into one complete package. Each school year, the district asks parents and guardians of all currently enrolled students to update any changes in a student’s address, phone number, contacts, medical information, permissions and any other important information. Updated school handbooks and bus routes are found here as well. It is mandatory that this update is done every school year.

Meal Prices for 2022-2023:

Student Breakfast – $1.40; Reduced Breakfast – 30 cents; Student Lunch – Grades K-5 – $2.60; Student Lunch – Grades 6-12 – $2.85; Reduced Lunch – 40 cents; Milk – 50 cents; Adult Lunch – $4.75.

All families should complete one free/reduced lunch application per family for this school year. They are found online on the school website, in your OneView account or paper copies are available in every building. The lunch application link can be found at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application

