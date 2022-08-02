Celebrating women in business

Laughter and excitement filled Veterans Memorial Park Monday as local female entrepreneurs gathered around to celebrate their career accomplishments in the first-annual celebration of the “women business owners” of downtown Washington Court House.

Fourteen ladies were recognized for their accomplishments and at least eight others weren’t able to make it.

This celebration was organized by the local, well-known realtor, Angela Williams-Gebhardt.

“I think it’s really interesting that a majority of the downtown Washington Court House businesses are owned by women. That same thing goes for Greenfield,” explained Williams-Gebhardt, who added that she was inspired to start this group by Greenfield’s recent celebration for their female business owners.

While this group is rewarding to the women who have already jumpstarted their careers and have achieved the dream of owning their own business, it is extremely empowering for the young girls who have aspirations of doing the same. It encourages these young ladies to act on their visions and build upon their ideas so in the near future they can be included in this tremendous festivity as well.

With over 80% of downtown businesses being owned and supervised by females in Washington C.H., it gives endless possibilities of what’s to come in the future. Many small business owners took a detrimental hit due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop these women from being driven and having their sights set high for a better tomorrow.

Washington Court House recognizes the following female business owners and their businesses:

Wendy Smalley, owner of Salty Broads Patio, located at 216 E. Court Street.

Susan Wollscheid, owner of Susan R. Wollscheid, Attorney at Law, located at 121 E. Court Street.

Holly Heath, owner of L. Priscilla’s Salon & Day Spa, located at 124 North Fayette Street.

Christy Gustin, owner of American Eagle Mortgage powered by Cross Country Mortgage, located at 205 S. Main Street.

Angela Williams-Gebhardt, realtor, Key Realty, located at 138 South Fayette Street.

Allie Persinger, owner of Persinger’s Pilates and Kitty’s Consignment, both located at 120 W. Court Street Suite 1.

Vanessa Blevins, owner of North Shore Primaries, located at 153 S. Hinde Street and Vanessa L. Blevins CPA & Company LLC, located at 304 E. Market Street.

Kacey Glass-Harris, owner of Moon Goddess Photography, located at 138 S. Fayette Street.

Rebecca Derreberry, owner of Earth’s Essentials Integrative Wellness LLC, located at 138 S. Fayette St.

Amy Caplinger, owner of Nutrition Fix, located at 118 W, Court Street.

Andrea Gayheart, owner of Vagabond Salon and Spa, located at 147 S. Fayette Street.

Jennifer Snowmarshall, owner of Heart State Realty.

Kristy Schoopman, owner of Premier Smile & Beauty, located at 308 Highland Avenue.

Tina Burke, owner of Indigo Roots Wellness and Yoga Studio, located at 120 W. Court Street Suite 3.

This celebration was rewarding for the female entrepreneurs involved and very encouraging for the women business owners of Washington Court House’s future.

The “women business owners” of downtown Washington Court House who attended Monday’s celebration: front row (left to right) Jennifer Snowmarshall, Kristy Schoopman, Tina Burke; back row (left to right) Wendy Smalley, Susan Wollscheid, Holly Heath, Christy Gustin, Angela Williams-Gebhardt, Allie Persinger, Vanessa Blevins, Kacey Glass-Harris, Rebecca Derreberry, Amy Caplinger and Andrea Gayheart. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_WomenInBusiness-2.jpg The “women business owners” of downtown Washington Court House who attended Monday’s celebration: front row (left to right) Jennifer Snowmarshall, Kristy Schoopman, Tina Burke; back row (left to right) Wendy Smalley, Susan Wollscheid, Holly Heath, Christy Gustin, Angela Williams-Gebhardt, Allie Persinger, Vanessa Blevins, Kacey Glass-Harris, Rebecca Derreberry, Amy Caplinger and Andrea Gayheart. Abby Shrout | Record-Herald photo