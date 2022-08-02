Circus performances coming to Jeffersonville

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will be performing two shows in the Village of Jeffersonville.

This is a circus under the big top, with a lion, tigers, horses, dogs, clowns, high wire acrobats and other acts.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club is selling discount tickets for the 5 p.m. show and the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are also available at Watson’s and Our Place Restaurant in Washington Court House, plus Winner’s Market in Jeffersonville.

The circus will be set up on the grass lot next to Winner’s Market in Jeffersonville. Pre-sale discount tickets are available until Wednesday, Aug. 10. For more information, contact Lion Jim Downing at 740-606-6431 or Tony Trout at 740-505-2472.

The morning of the circus you can watch the crew raise the big top and set up the circus.

