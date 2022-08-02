Second primary election arrives

Ohio’s second primary election of the year has arrived. Today’s election will decide Republican and Democratic nominees for state legislative races, as well as central committee members for the state Republican and Democratic parties.

The Ohio House and Senate primary races typically take place in May, but a second special primary became necessary as a result of the ongoing issues with district maps that have repeatedly been struck down by the state’s Supreme Court. In May, a federal court ruled that Ohio must use a map that had already been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and that the state’s primaries must be pushed back to August.

Polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. today. Any registered voter can find their polling place by visiting the Ohio Secretary of State website: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

In Fayette County, State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) is running unopposed in the House District 91 race. There were no valid petitions filed by Democrats in the House District 91 race.

Fayette County is part of the 17th Senate District, and current State Rep. Shane Wilkin and Thomas Hwang will face off in the Republican primary. In the 17th Senate District Democratic primary, Garry Boone is running uncontested.

Running on the Democratic primary ballot for State Central Committee (Male, 17th District) are Chase Brown and Dylan L. Page. Stacy Brooks is running uncontested on the Democratic ballot for State Central Committee (Female, 17th District).

Running unopposed on the Republican primary ballot for State Central Committee (Female, 17th District) is Bonnie Ward.

According to data from the Fayette County Board of Elections website, 285 ballots were cast early for this special primary election as of Monday afternoon.

Because Ohio accepts several forms of ID, voters can bring their Ohio driver’s license, utility bill, cell phone bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck with their name and current address.

