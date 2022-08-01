Vehicle strikes, injures bicyclist in hit-skip

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash which occurred on State Route 730 at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound on State Route 730. The hit-skip vehicle then fled the scene, according to a news release from the OSHP.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was airlifted by CareFlight to a local hospital.

Troopers believe the vehicle to be a Kia SUV, possibly a Sorrento. It will have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle to include passenger side mirror, headlight/fog light assembly, wheel well, and bumper, the OSHP stated.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crash or have any information relating to the crash is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post at 937-382-2551.

The crash remains under investigation.

