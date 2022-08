The Fayette County Farm Bureau annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The dinner meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport. A meal will be served and members will be voting on trustees, delegates to the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau convention and policies.

The speaker for the evening will be US Congressman Mike Carey (OH-15).

Please make reservations by calling Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897. The cost is $12 per person.