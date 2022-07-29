Man indicted for alleged assault

The man accused of assaulting a Washington C.H. Police Department officer has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.

Garrett Pfeifer was recently indicted on two separate cases. In the first case, he’s facing one count of fourth-degree felony assault for the alleged June 22 incident involving Sgt. Adam Phillips.

At his July 18 arraignment, he plead not guilty to the charge and his jury trial date was set for Sept. 21.

On Wednesday, June 22, police department officers were notified that a wanted person — identified as Pfeifer — was at the Bluestone Inn, 1809 Columbus Ave. According to reports, when officers knocked on the door of Room 222, it opened and Pfeifer was sitting on the bed.

“While officers were speaking with the defendant he attempted to shut the door on officers,” the police report states. “Officers then entered the room and pursued him into the bathroom where he resisted arrest.”

Once he was handcuffed, Pfeifer was placed into the back of a patrol car. He allegedly attempted to cause damage to the patrol car windows, and when an officer opened the car door to advise him to stop, Pfeifer kicked the officer in the chest.

While on the way to the Fayette County Jail, Pfeifer allegedly threatened to kill an officer and one of his family members. Once at the jail, officers reportedly found narcotics on Pfeifer’s person.

Pfeifer was also indicted for a June 18 alleged burglary at a High Street residence. He’s facing second-degree felony and third-degree felony burglary counts, as well as third-degree felony tampering with evidence and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering counts.

Pfeifer is scheduled to be arraigned for the alleged burglary on Aug. 1 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

