Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Board meeting
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch