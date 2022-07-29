‘Rack Room Shoes’ opens at Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville continues to add retailers, including “Rack Room Shoes.”

Known for its ongoing “Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off” promotion, Rack Room Shoes offers an extensive selection of nationally-recognized brands at value prices.

Located at 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., the family footwear retailer is donating $2,000 to Miami Trace Elementary School through its Shoes That Fit campaign. These funds will help the school provide new shoes for children in need.

“We’re very excited to open the doors to our new store while also giving back to the local community through this donation,” said Rack Room Shoes Regional Manager Shawn Brooks.

Shoes That Fit Campaign

During every Back To School season, Rack Room Shoes hosts a fundraiser for its annual Shoes that Fit campaign. Through their partnership with national non-profit, Shoes That Fit, Rack Room Shoes has provided more than 400,000 pairs of shoes to children in need.

One hundred percent of the money raised by each store stays in the community and is channeled through local school liaisons, who coordinate the distribution of new footwear to area schools and students in need. Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1.67 million during its 2021 Shoes That Fit campaign.

About Rack Room Shoes – Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes has been known as an innovator in the shoe industry for 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands.

“Rack Room Shoes” recently opened at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_RackRoomShoes.jpg “Rack Room Shoes” recently opened at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville. Courtesy photo