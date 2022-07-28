Street ministry to host event at Mahan Building Saturday

The Hands of Christ Street Ministry will be hosting a free family-friendly event called a “Dinner of Hope and Love” on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House.

This event is open to anyone in the community, and all are invited to attend, according to event organizers.

A free “Home Cooked” meal and dessert will be available for all guests, as well as the opportunity to hear testimonies and listen to live praise music.

Over 200 door prizes for children and adults will be given away throughout the day, including fishing poles, lawn chairs, several children’s toys, heating pads, and several other items.