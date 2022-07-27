Wilmington man sentenced for internet threat made in wake of 1/6 assaults

CINCINNATI — A local man connected with the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol assault was sentenced to two years of probation for threatening a subject.

Justin Stoll of Wilmington was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court – Southern District of Ohio after pleading guilty in January to making interstate communications threats.

Stoll was charged after threatening violence against an online commenter who suggested Stoll should be imprisoned for his apparent involvement in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Stoll threatened the commenter that he’d introduce them to his “(expletive) maker” if the commenter “did anything to take Stoll away from his family,” according to the sentencing memorandum.

Prosecution stated that Stoll had been cooperative with authorities since his arrest and has acknowledged that what happened on January 6, 2021 was wrong.

“Both the Pretrial Services Officer and defense counsel have reported that, since his arrest, Stoll has done a lot of soul searching about the life he wants to live going forward, and he has behaved well on supervision,” the memorandum states. “Additionally, defense counsel reports that Stoll now understands that, leading up to January 6, 2021, he was consuming misleading media, and that this misinformation made him angrier than he would have been otherwise. These facts suggest that Stoll is amenable to rehabilitation and presents a relatively low risk of reoffending.”

The court docket also states Stoll must receive substance abuse testing and refrain from excessive alcohol use. By accepting this guilty plea, Stoll accepting that he will never again be permitted to own a firearm.

Stoll is one of two Clinton County residents charged in connected to the assault on the capitol.

Luke Faulkner of Blanchester received eight federal charges including four counts of alleged violent entry/disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.