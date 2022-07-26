Posted on by

WMS honors students with year-end awards

At the conclusion of the 2022 school year, Washington Middle School honored many students at their grade-level ceremonies. As eighth graders, there are two esteemed awards given yearly: The John F. Kennedy Award and the WMS Sportsmanship Award.

The JFK Award is given to any eighth grader who has earned a 4.0 average in their first five semesters at Washington Middle School. This year, five students earned that honor: Cooper Robertson, Madelynn Underwood, Maggie Pfeifer, Megan Mongold, and Noah Haithcock.

The WMS Sportsmanship Award is given to one male and one female athlete who participated in at least two sports, and were nominated by their coaches for exhibiting exceptional attitude, work ethic, and sportsmanship. This year’s recipients were: Callee Ellars and Randon Stolzenburg.

