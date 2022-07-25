Rivers Trot highlights fair

There were two cards of harness racing at the 2022 Fayette County Fair, including the inaugural Charles and Ronald Rivers Memorial Trot.

There were 11 races on Wednesday, with two track records being broken.

“Wednesday night I thought we had a wonderful program,” Fayette County Agricultural Society President and veterinarian Dr. Bob Schwartz said. “Congrats to our track crew. They had the track in perfect condition.

“We broke the track record on the trot and the track record on the pace,” Schwartz said. “They did a great job.”

Nuclear Dragon, driven by Jeremy Smith, set the new pace record at the track, winning the McKinley Kirk Signature Series Pace with a time of 1:54.3.

The winner of the Charles and Ronald Rivers Signature Series Trot, Lane Of Stone, driven by Jeff Nisonger, set the new trot mark of 1:58.2.

The purse for the race was $12,500, which was the largest purse in the state of Ohio for Signature Series harness racing.

“We were thrilled to death to have the Rivers family come on board and support the harness racing program at the fair,” Schwartz said. “I thought that added a lot to our program. We hope they enjoyed it and we would welcome them back next year if they so choose.”

Saturday’s harness racing was interrupted by a heavy rain storm that swept through Fayette County around mid-day. Many of the racing patrons left the grandstand area at that time and did not return for the remainder of the races. There were 12 races on Saturday.

“We’re a little embarrassed with no roof on the grandstand to protect everybody,” Schwartz said. ”We’ll have that corrected for next year. We just asked for everyone to understand and be patient this year. Under the circumstances, we could not get (the grandstand) completed in time for the fair.

“We had a thunderstorm (Saturday) about 12 o’clock,” Schwartz said. “It took us about an hour to get the track and equipment functioning so we could start again. We went ahead and finished the program and had a good afternoon of racing. By the end of the day, it was almost in need of putting water on the track. After the amount of rain we had, it was amazing.”

The following are the results from Saturday’s races at the fair:

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,396, SPONSORED BY EZ OIL CHANGE

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Take A Chance Fran, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Judge Scootie, Andre Nared, Dan Conkright; 3. Shezaballofterror, Mark Winters Jr., Deborah Swartz

Time: 30.0, 1:01.0, 1:31.0, 2:01.4

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Majorita Hill, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 5. Shady’s Finale, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 6. Bee Still My Hardt, Mike Micallef, Mike Micallef

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $4,462, SPONSORED BY THE BRYAN FAMILY MEMORIAL

1. Vls Bodie, Scott Cisco, Rodney Harness; 2. Crosswinds Bobby B, Ronnie Gillespie, David Elliott; 3. Sinbuster Six, Shawn Barker II, Dustin Arledge

Time: 33.3, 1:06.2, 1:38.3, 2:07.2

4. Rocktherustoff, Dylan Fagan, Bret Schwartz; 5. Jl’s Rock Star, Austin Hanners, Hugh Beatty

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,513, SPONSORED BY LONG BROTHERS RACING STABLE

1. Shamrock, Jeff Nisonger, Ryan Miller; 2. Baker Time, Mark Winters Jr., Deborah Swartz; 3. Grateful, Ronnie Gillespie, Jim Alredge Jr.

Time: 31.2, 1:01.2, 1:33.2, 2:02.4

4. Solfering, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 5. Grandpa Pete

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $3,396, SPONSORED BY THE DENNIS REED MEMORIAL

1. Vindale, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges; 2. Midnight Oil, Scott Cisco, Scott Cisco; 3. Sweet Pea Fran, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters

Time: 29.4, 1:00.1, 1:32.3, 2:04.2

4. Katy Lied, Shawn Barker II, Christi Noble; 5. Chocolate Wasted, Austin Hanners, Ronald Alexander; 6. Jls Beachvacation, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,400, SPONSORED BY THE MILLER MEMORIAL TROT

1. Dont Tickle Me, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 2. Bc Foxielady, David Meyer, David Meyer; 3. Hill Right, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty

Time: 33.0, 1:05.0, 1:38.3, 2:11.2

4. Winnerprise, Jeff Nisonger, Ryan Miller

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $4,462, SPONSORED BY THE KAY REID MEMORIAL

1. Black Python, Cameron McCown, Brian Brown; 2. Stonecold Cruiser, Shawn Barker II, Christi Noble; 3. Fear The Fire, Jason Beattie, Bret Schwartz

Time: 32.0, 1:05.2, 1:37.4, 2:06.3

4. Take It To Hardt, Mike Micallef, Mike Micallef; 5. Lost Spirit, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 6. My Rich Uncle, Scott Cisco, Dan O’Mara

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $3,396, THE KEITH HAYNES MEMORIAL

1. Limestone Gem, Scott Cisco, William Miller II; 2. Artura, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 3. Bounding Roan, Shawn Barker II, Dustin Arledge

Time: 31.1, 1:03.2, 1:34.2, 2:04.2

4. Delaney Two Pt Oh, Jason Beattie, Kenneth Hurst; 5. Sweetie Pi Delight, Alex Hawk, Steven Swatzel; 6. Hill High, Charles Bolen, Mark Winters

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,513, SPONSORED BY THE CLYDE “TUFFY” MARTINDALE MEMORIAL

1. Creatine Star, Mitchell Cushing, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 2. Jazzman Deep, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Cug-A-Lug Dan, Ronnie Gillespie, Jim Arledge Jr.

Time: 32.2, 1:03.0, 1:35.2, 2:05.0

4. Weekend Cash, Shawn Barker II, Ty Van Rhoden

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,400, SPONSORED BY THE UNCLE BO BO MEMORIAL

1. Ilikeitinthedark, Mitchell Cushing, Russell Earley III; 2. Pring Gal, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 3. Toms Arie, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter

Time: 34.0, 1:06.0; 1:38.4, 2:09.3

4. Shezgotgrit, Shawn Barker II, Ryan Holton; 5. Undercover Luck, Michelle Caldwell, Michell Caldwell

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $4,462, SPONSORED BY THE JACKIE JOHNS MEMORIAL

1. Perfect High, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Rockadoodledoo, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 3. Stormy Bower, Scott Cisco, Brian Georges

Time: 30.3, 1:01.2, 1:33.4, 2:04.0

4. Stymee Winslow, Kato Young, Eddie Emerine; 5. Western Socks, Mark Gillenwater, Mark Gillenwater; scratch Cruzintwomtcarmel

RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $3,396, SPONSORED BY THE KENNY KIRK MEMORIAL

1. Go Tell Murph, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Resuurection Dawn, Cameron McCown, Dustin Arledge; 3. Friskie’s Terror, Mark Gillenwater, Mark Gillenwater

Time: 33.0, 1:05.0, 1:36.3, 2:06.3

4. Racing Bare, Ronnie Gillespie, Daniel Jones; 5. Roses At Midnight, Scott Cisco, Bobby Carter; 6. Midnightrhondavous, Alex Hawk, Jim Arledge Jr., scratch Ll Mystress

RACE NO. 12, THE D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, PURSE $10,000, SPONSORED BY MIDLAND ACRES

1. Shield The Rock, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 2. Dragon Grad, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Carter; 3. Timeless Spirit, Scott Cisco, Ed Davis

Time: 34.0, 1:06.2, 1:38.2, 2:06.3

4. Yankee Panky, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 5. Dragon Attack, Mike Micallef, Bret Schwartz; 6. The Mad Dragon, Cameron McCown, Brian Brown

