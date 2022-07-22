Posted on by

Big sales at the Fayette Co. Fair

Addyson Butts’s grand champion beef feeder sold for $1,800 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as John Hinderer Ford.

Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Konner Orso’s grand champion dairy feeder sold for $1,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as Abbi Pettit, the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Hunter Havens’s grand champion dairy steer sold for $3,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. The buyers are listed as Ritenour Farms, Summers Funeral Home, McMahon Insurance, SVG Motors, WCD Group, Doug and Jenny Coe, Ranchers Roast Beef, Melvin Stone, Millers Farm Partnership, Havens Landscaping, First State Bank, Faris Insurance, Susan Wollscheid Attorney, McDonald’s of Fayette County, and Bower Family Farms.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Delaney Roberts’s grand champion market lamb sold for $3,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Lamb Show. The buyers are listed as Robin’s Nest, Beekman Farms, JK Precast, and John Hinderer Ford.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Cohen Butts’s reserve champion beef feeder sold for $1,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. The buyers are listed as Reiterman Seed and State Sen. Bob Peterson.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Ta’Kyia Yahn’s reserve champion dairy feeder sold for $2,100 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as Eagles Lodge.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Brady Sheets’s reserve champion dairy steer sold for $1,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. The buyers are listed as John Hinderer Ford and Chris Cottrill Seed.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Kayden Butler’s reserve grand champion hog sold for $2,125 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Hog Sale. The buyers were listed as: Havens Land, Reiterman Feed, Bryan Cockerill, Sugar Creek Packing, Mayer Farm, Showpig.com, Brad Craig & Farm, Clint High Show Pigs, Wade Owen & Gwen Smith, Real McCoy, Rusty Keg, Kasey Smith, McDonald & Son Feed, Nate Warner, and Works.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Weston Melvin’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Lamb Show. The buyers are listed as John Hinderer Ford, CDJR, and Merchants Bank.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Garrett Bihl’s reserve champion market steer sold for $3,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Steer Sale. The buyer is listed as Chris Cottrill Seed.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

