Big sales at the Fayette Co. Fair

Addyson Butts’s grand champion beef feeder sold for $1,800 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as John Hinderer Ford.

Konner Orso’s grand champion dairy feeder sold for $1,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as Abbi Pettit, the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen.

Hunter Havens’s grand champion dairy steer sold for $3,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. The buyers are listed as Ritenour Farms, Summers Funeral Home, McMahon Insurance, SVG Motors, WCD Group, Doug and Jenny Coe, Ranchers Roast Beef, Melvin Stone, Millers Farm Partnership, Havens Landscaping, First State Bank, Faris Insurance, Susan Wollscheid Attorney, McDonald’s of Fayette County, and Bower Family Farms.

Delaney Roberts’s grand champion market lamb sold for $3,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Lamb Show. The buyers are listed as Robin’s Nest, Beekman Farms, JK Precast, and John Hinderer Ford.

Cohen Butts’s reserve champion beef feeder sold for $1,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. The buyers are listed as Reiterman Seed and State Sen. Bob Peterson.

Ta’Kyia Yahn’s reserve champion dairy feeder sold for $2,100 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as Eagles Lodge.

Brady Sheets’s reserve champion dairy steer sold for $1,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. The buyers are listed as John Hinderer Ford and Chris Cottrill Seed.

Kayden Butler’s reserve grand champion hog sold for $2,125 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Hog Sale. The buyers were listed as: Havens Land, Reiterman Feed, Bryan Cockerill, Sugar Creek Packing, Mayer Farm, Showpig.com, Brad Craig & Farm, Clint High Show Pigs, Wade Owen & Gwen Smith, Real McCoy, Rusty Keg, Kasey Smith, McDonald & Son Feed, Nate Warner, and Works.

Weston Melvin’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,500 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Lamb Show. The buyers are listed as John Hinderer Ford, CDJR, and Merchants Bank.

Garrett Bihl’s reserve champion market steer sold for $3,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Market Steer Sale. The buyer is listed as Chris Cottrill Seed.