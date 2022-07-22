Pelotonia event returns next Saturday

The seventh-annual local Pelotonia fundraiser is back for its annual event at Streetside 62 Bistro, located at 2007 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, on Saturday, July 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Pelotonia is a bicycling event which will be held in Columbus on Aug. 6-7. In 2021, there were over 10,000 riders in the event which raised over $7 million for cancer research. Riders can participate in rides from 25 to 200 miles and have committed to a fundraising goal based on the number of miles they ride. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, the James and Solove Research Institute for cancer research.

This year all of the expenses will be covered by one of the newest sponsors – Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau. Because of this new partnership, every dollar raised by riders will go directly to fund cancer research at OSU.

The fundraiser is organized by a group of local riders and all proceeds from the event will help fund each of their individual fundraising goals. There are 19 individuals on the committee with 11 of those riding in the event.

There are 28 corporate sponsors this year, which is the most locally since the inception of the local event. They include, Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, First State Bank, Sugar Creek, Tony’s Welding, JK Precast, Parrish Towing & Transport, Fiber-Tech Industries, Halliday Lumber, Key Realty, PM Title, Parlor West & Co., Knisley’s Collision, Marquee Construction, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Suzi and Jim McCracken, KW Advisors, Wall Dentistry, Jacks Manufacturing, Walmart, WCR, Certified Financial Solutions(CFS), Dean Apartments, Vermeer Heartland, Champions Grill, Pfeifer Mowing & Landscaping, The Greens Golf Course, Gordon CDJR, and Shaffer Flooring Services.

This is the main fundraising event for the annual ride, which is supported by Streetside 62. The food menu for the evening will be pizza, boneless chicken wings and salad. Streetside 62 will be donating $3 from each meal and $1 from each drink to Pelotonia. Live music will be presented by the classic rock band, “DUMBFOUNDED.”

There will be a silent auction which will include approximately 100 items as well as a live auction which will begin around 7:30 p.m. The live auction will include: four Bengals/Browns club level tickets, including a parking pass, an ESPN Game Day Experience: Director Scott Johnson said access will be given to the ESPN production truck and facilities, a tour of the field or court of the event, and introduction to the announcers of that game.

A one-week stay at the luxury Waterline Resort on beautiful Anna Marie Island, Fla. will also be auctioned. A Springfield Armory HellCat 9mm pistol with HEX Wasp red dot, and a bourbon basket with high end spirits will be other auctioned items.

A few of the silent auction items include a gas grill, Reds tickets, wine and bourbon baskets, and various Victoria Secret items.

Please come out to the event of the summer and enjoy great food, live music, good friends and some fantastic one-of-a-kind auction items. Help support our one goal – end cancer.