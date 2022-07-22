Posted on by

Local schools have a smashing good time

The Fayette County Dragons and McClain Tigers buses collided, resulting in serious damage to the rear of the McClain bus during Thursday night’s School Bus Derby. The Dragons won the derby for the second year in a row.

Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

The Fayette Christian School Bus made an early exit at Thursday’s event after getting pinned in the corner of the ring.


Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

The School Bus Derby took quite the toll on the McClain Tigers bus.


Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

The Miami Trace School Bus was the crowd favorite, winning $100 for “Best Dressed” as voted on by crowd noise.


Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

The Washington Court House bus lost its hood early on in the School Bus Derby.


Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

