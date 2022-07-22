Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, creamed corn, fruit, vanilla wafers
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch