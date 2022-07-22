Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, creamed corn, fruit, vanilla wafers

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch