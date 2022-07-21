Henry wins 2nd-annual Wiener Dog race

In the heat of a mid-July afternoon, 20 Dachshunds and their owners took part in the preliminary round of the Second Annual Wiener Dog races at the Fayette County Fair.

At stake was a $1,000 grand prize to the winner.

There were three races, with seven dogs in the first heat, seven in the second and six in the third.

In the first race, Roxy won, followed by Mack and then Tank.

In the second heat, Hazel finished first, followed by Henry, Turbo and Blue.

Teddy won the third heat, with Gunner second and Burrow third.

Other dogs in the first heat were: Wally, Moose, Otis and Walter; in the second heat, there was Cash, Ellie and Ruby and in the third heat, contestants were Gentry Martin, Kirby and Maverick.

The afternoon’s heats set the field for the evening’s final, which was held a few minutes after the final harness race of the evening.

With the tension mounting by the moment, with the owners at the starting gate with their animals, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire began the race with a ready, set, go.

It did not appear that the eventual winner, Henry, had the best start of the field, but, in the end, Henry emerged as the winner.

Henry, age 3, did not compete in last year’s inaugural wiener dog race, owner Heather Pitstick said.

“We bought him when he was about seven weeks,” Pitstick said. “He loves to chase the ball, so he loves to run.

“Thank you to all of our family who loves and supports Henry and helps us with him,” Pitstick said. “And thank you to the sponsors who provided all the prizes. It’s amazing.”

The event was sponsored by local business Red Collar Pet Foods.

Henry, the eventual winner of the Second Annual Wiener Dog race at the Fayette County Fair, is seen during the running of the second heat, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Henry, held by owner Heather Pitstick, has the relaxed, confident look of a champion after winning the Second Annual Wiener Dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Above is the start of the championship race Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair. (l-r); Tank, Turbo, Roxy, Teddy, Henry, Gunner, Burrow and Mack. Roxy (2) and Mack (1) in the first heat Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At the start of the third heat, one of the dogs (at left), goes around in back of the starting gate as several more get better acquainted prior to turning toward the finish line. (l-r); Teddy (2), Gunner (3), Maverick (4), Kirby (6) and Gentry Martin (1). Burrow happily races along during the third heat Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Several of the dogs get things sorted out as others head to the line at the start of the first heat Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Teddy heads toward the finish line in the third preliminary heat of the wiener dog races Wednesday, July 20, 2022.