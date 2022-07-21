Grand champion steer sold

Madison Bihl’s grand champion market steer sold for $10,000 at Thursday’s 2022 Fayette County Fair Market Steer Sale. The buyers for Bihl’s grand champion were listed as: John Hinderer Ford, Garmen Feed, Bill and Bridget Tom, McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard, Kopp Land & Livestock, McMahon Insurance, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Ranchers, Merchants Bank, Bihl Farms, Neil Bond Seed, Weade Law, and Richard Dunkle.

Madison Bihl’s grand champion market steer sold for $10,000 at Thursday’s 2022 Fayette County Fair Market Steer Sale. The buyers for Bihl’s grand champion were listed as: John Hinderer Ford, Garmen Feed, Bill and Bridget Tom, McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard, Kopp Land & Livestock, McMahon Insurance, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Ranchers, Merchants Bank, Bihl Farms, Neil Bond Seed, Weade Law, and Richard Dunkle. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Grand-champion-market-steer-1.jpg Madison Bihl’s grand champion market steer sold for $10,000 at Thursday’s 2022 Fayette County Fair Market Steer Sale. The buyers for Bihl’s grand champion were listed as: John Hinderer Ford, Garmen Feed, Bill and Bridget Tom, McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard, Kopp Land & Livestock, McMahon Insurance, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Ranchers, Merchants Bank, Bihl Farms, Neil Bond Seed, Weade Law, and Richard Dunkle. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo