Grand champion hog sold Thursday

Ellie Hoppes’s (pictured just right of the trophy) 2022 grand champion overall market hog sold for $4,575 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Hog Sale in the Sales Arena. The buyers were listed as: Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge, Reiterman Feed, McDonald & Son Feed, John Hinderer Ford, the Bower family, Aluminum Works, Bryan Cockerill, Real McCoy Genetics, Rusty Keg, Merchants Bank, Showpig.com, and Nate Warner.

Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo