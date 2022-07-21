Posted on by

Locals enjoy Community Night at the Races


Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.

Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.


Courtesy photos

Mary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday.


Courtesy photos

Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.

Mary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday.

Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Heather-Penwell-from-Tony-s-Welding-and-her-helper-Harper-Campbell-at-Community-Night-at-the-races.jpgHeather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair. Courtesy photos

Mary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Bob-and-Mary-Jo-Kendrick-emcees-of-Community-Night-at-the-Races.jpgMary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday. Courtesy photos