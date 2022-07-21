Locals enjoy Community Night at the Races

Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.
Mary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday.
Heather Penwell, from Tony’s Welding, and her helper, Harper Campbell, at Community Night at the Races on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fair.
Mary Jo (Jacobson) Kendrick and Bob Kendrick were the celebrity emcees for Community Night at the Races on Wednesday.