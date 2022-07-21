Roberts, Taylor bring home top honors at lamb show

Delaney Roberts was named Grand Champion and Weston Melvin was named the Reserve Champion at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb show on Wednesday.

Eric Taylor was named the Overall Sheep Showman.

Roberts shared tears of joy with family and friends upon being named Grand Champion. This year was her first time winning grand champion.

“It feels awesome,” Roberts exclaimed. “I would like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me and buying everything I need for 4-H, and just putting in all the time and effort to help me in this. I want to thank my friends for supporting me. I want to thank the rest of my family for always being there every night, helping us sometimes until 12 o’clock at night to make sure the animals were good for the fair.”

Roberts has been involved in 4-H for three years and is a member of the Fun Bunch 4-H club.

Eric Taylor won Overall Sheep Showman at Wednesday’s event. Taylor seemed excited about the victory.

“It feels good. Last year I got second, so it feels good to finally win. I would like to thank WD Club Lambs and my family for helping to provide with the sheep.”

Taylor is a member of the Jeff All Rounders 4-H club. He has been a member for seven years.

The Breeding Lamb Showmanship had four classes, as provided by Fayette County Junior Fair Board members:

Meghan Cory took first in the Senior Class, followed by Emily Taylor in second, Weston Melvin in third, Corbin Melvin in fourth, and Libby Johnson in fifth.

Eric Taylor took first in the Intermediate Class, followed by Ellie Robinette in second, Halia Mick in third, Madison Cory in fourth, and Mallory Johnson in fifth.

Brianna Robinette took first in the Junior Class, followed by Delaney Roberts in second, Levi Wilson in third, Harley Wilson in fourth, and Mackayla Wolfe in fifth.

Karson Robinette took first in the Beginner Class, followed by Kaleb Causey in second.

For the Overall Sheep Showmanship Drive, Eric Taylor was named Overall Sheep Showman, followed by Emily Taylor in second, Meghan Cory in third, Brianna Robinette in fourth, and Karson Robinette in fifth.

The Market Lamb Show had three Hampshire classes, as provided by Fayette County Junior Fair Board members: Mallory Johnson was the Grand Champion with Delaney Roberts as the Reserve Champion.

There were two Natural Color classes, with Delaney Roberts named Grand Champion and Libby Johnson named Reserve Champion.

There were four Crossbred classes, with Delaney Roberts named Grand Champion and Weston Melvin named Reserve Champion.

There was one Heavyweight class, with Emily Taylor named Grand Champion and Weston Melvin named Reserve Champion.

As stated above, Delaney Roberts was named Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb, followed by Weston Melvin as Reserve Champion. Delaney Roberts also came in third place, with Libby Johnson coming in fourth and Eric Taylor coming in fifth.

The events were held in the sales arena at the Fayette County Fairgrounds and began a little after 3 p.m. The crowd was steady throughout the shows, cheering on the participants.

The judge for the events was Terry Burks. Burks is from Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is a retired professor of English studies from Chifeng University in China. He has earned a Bachelors and a Master’s degree in animal science from Western Kentucky University. So far, he has judged just over 1,000 shows in 43 states.

Delaney Roberts’ lamb was named Grand Champion Market Lamb at Wednesday’s event at the Fayette County Fair. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Delaney-Roberts-Grand-Champion-cropped.jpg Delaney Roberts’ lamb was named Grand Champion Market Lamb at Wednesday’s event at the Fayette County Fair. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Weston Melvin’s lamb was named Reserve Champion Market Lamb https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Weston-Melvin-Reserve-Champion-Cropped.jpg Weston Melvin’s lamb was named Reserve Champion Market Lamb Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Eric Taylor (seated) was named Overall Sheep Showman at the 2022 Fayette County Fair on Wednesday. Standing (l-r) 2022 Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Meghan Cory, 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, and Terry Burks, judge for the event https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Eric-Taylor-Overall-Showman-Cropped.jpg Eric Taylor (seated) was named Overall Sheep Showman at the 2022 Fayette County Fair on Wednesday. Standing (l-r) 2022 Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Meghan Cory, 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, and Terry Burks, judge for the event Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos