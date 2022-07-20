Poultry show winners announced

Connor Collins (left) won the overall grand champion chicken prize at Wednesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Poultry Show. Drew Black (right) won the reserve grand champion chicken prize.

Drew Black (first from left) won the overall grand champion turkey prize at Wednesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Poultry Show. Black also won third place in the show. The reserve champion was Bryce Bennett (second from left). Fourth place went to Jonah Goddard (third from left) and fifth place went to Annabelle Eggleton (far right).