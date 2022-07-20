Hoppes wins top hog prize

When her name was announced as the grand champion at Wednesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Hog Show, Ellie Hoppes’s reaction was one of amazement.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I just won grand champion,’” said Hoppes following her big win at the swine pavilion. “I honestly don’t think it’s hit me yet. I’m just very grateful.”

Hoppes, 13, has been showing hogs for four years and is a member of the Kids, Kritters, N Khaos 4-H club. Hoppes also won Champion Swine Dark Cross Barrow.

Kayden Butler took home the reserve grand champion market hog prize in just his second year showing hogs.

“It was very fun,” said Butler. “I prepared by walking the hog 30 minutes every night.”

Butler is 12-years-old and a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch.

Rounding out the top five at the market hog show were: Dane Wilt (third place), Ella Bryant (fourth place), and Maya McCoy (fifth place).

Tuesday at the Fayette County Fair featured the annual Swine Showmanship competition at the swine pavilion. It was Lexi Hagler who earned the right to be named Overall Swine Showman for 2022. She is a member of Top Performers 4-H club. According to Hagler, this was her first win in this contest at the county level.

“Since I was 8-years-old and started 4-H, this was my overall goal, champion swine showman,” Lexi said following her victory on Tuesday.

“I would obviously like to thank my parents for driving me around to all these circuit shows to help me get the practice that I needed,” Hagler said. “I would also like to thank them for financing me and giving me all the extra love and support that I need.”

Lexi finished, “Victoria Johnson, she’s coached me in showmanship since I was 8-years-old, and she has helped me come a long way. I would finally like to thank the breeders, Nate and Stephanie Warner.”

The judge of the showmanship contest was Matthew Nott. Matthew is a Union County, Ohio resident. His family runs a show pig business that he is very involved in, specializing in breeding and placement of young show pigs. Nott has been judging hog shows for over 15 years in dozens of Ohio counties, as well as several states.

The top five overall finishers at Tuesday’s swine showmanship contest were: Overall Swine Showman Lexi Hagler, second place Alison Reeves, third place Libby Johnson, fourth place Emma Hagler, and fifth place Emily Reeves.

Each class also recognized five winners, with the Senior division going first.

Senior Division: Lexi Hagler, first place; Libby Johnson, second place; Konner May, third place; Drake Sharp, fourth place; Ruth Coe, fifth place.

Intermediate Division: Alison Reeves, first place; Emma Hagler, second place; Emily Reeves, third place; Dane Wilt, fourth place; Mallory Johnson, fifth place.

Junior Division: Tommy Hughes Harris, first place; Alli Knecht, second place; Molly Wilt, third place; Balen Helsel, fourth place; Frankie Helsel, fifth place.

Beginner Division: Paisley Evans, first place; Karson Robinette, second place; Lewis Everhart, third place; Ella Bryant, fourth place; A.J. Armintrout, fifth place.

Lexi Hagler (seated) was named Overall Swine Showman at the Fayette County Fair on Tuesday evening. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Lexi-Hagler-Overall-Swine-Showman-Cropped.jpg Lexi Hagler (seated) was named Overall Swine Showman at the Fayette County Fair on Tuesday evening. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Photos Standing (l-r) Emily Reeves, fifth place overall; Emma Hagler, fourth place; Libby Johnson, third place overall; Alison Reeves, second place overall; Matthew Nott, Judge; Libby Aleshire, 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen; Hidy Kirkpatrick, 2022 Fayette County Fair First Attendant; Kendall Beckett, 2022 Fayette County Fair Pork Princess; Seated in front is Overall Swine Showman Lexi Hagler. Lexi is also the 2022 Fayette County Fair Pork Queen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Top-5-Swine-Showmen-Cropped.jpg Standing (l-r) Emily Reeves, fifth place overall; Emma Hagler, fourth place; Libby Johnson, third place overall; Alison Reeves, second place overall; Matthew Nott, Judge; Libby Aleshire, 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen; Hidy Kirkpatrick, 2022 Fayette County Fair First Attendant; Kendall Beckett, 2022 Fayette County Fair Pork Princess; Seated in front is Overall Swine Showman Lexi Hagler. Lexi is also the 2022 Fayette County Fair Pork Queen. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Photos Kayden Butler won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Reserve Champion Overall Market Hog Prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Butler is pictured with fair royalty. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Reserve-champion-market-hog-7-20-2022.jpg Kayden Butler won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Reserve Champion Overall Market Hog Prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Butler is pictured with fair royalty. Photos courtesy of Martin Graham Dane Wilt (third from right) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Third Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Third-place-market-hog-7-20-2022.jpg Dane Wilt (third from right) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Third Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Photos courtesy of Martin Graham Ella Bryant (fourth from left) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Fourth Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Fourth-place-market-hog-7-20-2022.jpg Ella Bryant (fourth from left) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Fourth Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Photos courtesy of Martin Graham Maya McCoy (third from left) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Fifth Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Fifth-place-market-hog-7-20-2022.jpg Maya McCoy (third from left) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Fifth Place Overall Market Hog prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Photos courtesy of Martin Graham Ellie Hoppes (fourth from right) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Grand Champion Overall Market Hog Prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Hoppes is pictured with family and fair royalty. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Grand-champion-market-hog-7-20-2022.jpg Ellie Hoppes (fourth from right) won the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Grand Champion Overall Market Hog Prize at Wednesday’s Junior Fair Market Hog Show. Hoppes is pictured with family and fair royalty. Photos courtesy of Martin Graham

Hagler earns Overall Swine Showman