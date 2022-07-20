Early Learning Center enrollment underway

The Fayette County Early Learning Center is now enrolling for the upcoming program year. The Head Start Program’s first day of school is August 23.

There are three programs available through Fayette County Early Learning Center, including Head Start, Early-Head Start, and Early-Head Start – Child Care Partnerships.

The Head Start program is a free Center-based Head Start Program for children ages 3 to 5-years-old. There are two Fayette County locations (Washington Court House and Jeffersonville). There are two options to choose from: Full Day option is from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The Half Day options are 8:15-11:45 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Meals and snacks provided, and transportation to and from school is available. Services will be provided for all educational and developmental levels.

The Early Head Start program is a free Home-Based Early Head Start Program for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Services are available for expectant mothers, with flexible scheduling options. Family visits of one-and-a-half hours per week will take place, along with guidance in planning activities to enhance the child’s growth. Twice monthly group socializations will be held to encourage social development of children and families. Free diapers and wipes will be given out monthly.

The Early Head Start- Child Care Partnership is a Center-Based Early Head Start Program for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old. Meals, snacks, formula and diapers will be provided. This program accepts ODJFS childcare subsidy for qualifying families. Staff will be trained in infant/child development, with programs available Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There are locations in Fayette, Clinton, and Highland counties.

All programs are free of charge and all items are provided. Developmental/Education screenings and Health/Nutrition guidance will be available, as will family support and assistance in accessing community resources.

Applications are available at Community Action Commission Of Fayette County, which is located at 1400 US 22 NW in Washington Court House. Those interested can also call to schedule an appointment at 740-335-7282.

In related news, Thursday, July 7 from 2-6 p.m. there was an Open House/Summer Bash at the Washington Court House Center. Families got a chance to see the classrooms, playground area, and buses. Activities were provided for children such as planting a flower, making volcanoes, sand art, necklace making and much more. On the playground there were balloon animals, clowns, face painting, sand activities, painting, bubbles, and pony rides.

Families in attendance received information about programs offered, free food, and a chance to win summer fun door prizes. The Fayette County Early Learning Center would like to thank everyone who came out to join them. They would also like to give a big thank you to Dream Maker Farms, Fayette County EMS, and clowns Zilcho and Lulla Belle for coming out to help celebrate and make the event such a success.

A group of children take part in an alphabet fishing game at the Summer Bash on Thursday, July 7. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Children-Alphabet-Fishing.jpg A group of children take part in an alphabet fishing game at the Summer Bash on Thursday, July 7. Courtesy photos Children had the opportunity to make necklaces at the Summer Bash event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Necklace-Making.jpg Children had the opportunity to make necklaces at the Summer Bash event. Courtesy photos