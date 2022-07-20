WHS to host Blue Lion Fall Showcase

The Blue Lions are hosting a showcase of their fall athletics and activities on Thursday, Aug 4.

From 6:30 until 8 p.m., every fall athletic team, cheerleaders, and the Blue Lion Marching Band will be holding an open practice at the secondary campus to give parents and community members a chance to see the programs in action.

“Come see how your Blue Lions train and all the hard work they put in behind the scenes preparing for the upcoming season,” said Greg Phipps, WHS Athletic Director.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win for one of 20 All-Sport Passes, good for free admission to all home Blue Lion athletic regular season events.

All three campus concession stands will be open and serving free Giovanni’s Pizza, snow cones, and popcorn, while supplies last.

“We are excited to showcase our Blue Lions and their commitment to excellence by sharing an evening with our parents and our community as our students and coaches prepare for another exciting and successful season,” said WHS Principal Tracy Rose.

Football reserved seat season tickets will be on sale at the Blue Lion Fall Showcase as well.

For more information about the Blue Lion Fall Showcase, visit the district’s website at www.wchcs.org.