Havens wins big at junior fair dairy show

The 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy competitions were anything but black and white on Tuesday afternoon as the field of top-tier competitors made the job of the judge very difficult.

After a few hours, several winners, including the Market Dairy Beef and Dairy Feeder grand and reserve champions, were selected by judge John Albert who remarked that on another day the order could have been completely different due to the sheer quality of product and showmanship skills on display. The first of these winners to be named was Hunter Havens, who took the title of Grand Champion Overall Market Dairy Beef Steer. Havens was incredibly happy following the announcement.

“It feels great, there is nothing like getting up early, working all night, getting to bed late and seeing all of your hard work pay off, it really is an amazing feeling,” Havens said. “I want to thank my family, they are always there to assist, mom and dad take care of us and brother who is always helping. I also want to thank Michael Schappacher, who I bought the Grand Champion steer off of, so thank you Michael.”

Next, for Reserve Overall Market Dairy Beef, Brady Sheets was named. Sheets was also thankful to be among the top five and was discussing the victory with Havens just moments after the announcement.

“I wouldn’t call it much hard work as (my project) is pretty easy to work with to be honest,” Sheets said, who is in his sixth year of showing at the Fayette County Fair. “I plan on sticking with the dairy for a few more years. I want to thank my mom and my dad and cousin David who helped me keep track of these animals.”

The competition did not end there though as the judge then needed to decide the top of the dairy feeder show.

The title of Grand Champion Dairy Feeder was claimed by Konner Orso, an eight-year 4-H exhibitor who is in only his second year showing dairy projects at the Fayette County Fair.

“I used to do hogs and I did rabbits, but I was more into cows,” Orso said. “I would say the bond with my cows that I have is the reason I continue to do this project. I think it is a good time watching the cows and also I feel with this department it is easier to be without all of the drama in the barn. To the newer exhibitors, keep trying, you will get it eventually.”

Claiming Reserve Overall Dairy Feeder was Ta’kyia Yahn, a second year 4-H exhibitor. She was thankful to several individuals who helped her get prepared.

“I want to thank Dylan and Kevin because they have helped me out the most and have in general helped me get my cow to where it is at,” Yahn said. “I am going to keep doing dairy projects as long as I can.”

Finally, the dairy exhibitors participated in showmanship to determine the Overall Dairy Showman. After a few hours, and many compliments from the judge on the showing capability of the kids, Havens claimed the spot.

“It feels great, it goes hand-in-hand the better animal you have the more you learn about it and the better of a showman you become,” Havens said. “I have been showing animals since I was 3-years-old and going forward I still want to be a part of the industry. I still want to keep showing and keep doing better, I even plan to do some raising for myself. It is a tough industry, the show has really exploded the last couple of years and you never know what is going to happen, so everyone just needs to keep trying.”

