Vendor lineup for Wednesday Farmers Market

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market EXCEPT please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit & vegetable coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

Today, TOMATOES, locally roasted COFFEE, ground beef, spring onions, cucumbers, brats, local honey, BEST baked goods and homemade crafts are among the products being offered. The following vendors have planned on attending:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): SEASONAL PRODUCE: tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions & more.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, chocolate Texas sheet cakes, pecan pie bars, zucchini bread, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, chewy brown sugar and iced sugar cookies.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys and more.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee — beans and ground.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Fresh peach pie, rhubarb pie, homemade bread and rolls, zucchini bread, banana bread, whoopie pies, and cinnamon buns.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One-of-a-kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, potholders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

