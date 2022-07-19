Bihls win big at beef show

Madison Bihl claimed the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Grand Champion title on Tuesday morning during the annual Junior Fair Beef Show.

The competition lasted several hours and included winners for both the Beef Steer and Beef Feeder shows. Bihl, who was among the first to be named, said she was excited to win.

“It feels good to win in my first year and my family are proud of me,” Bihl said. “It is fun.”

Bihl — who was showing a project that had started with her brother last year — thanked her parents, siblings and many others for their support in helping get the project raised and shown.

Taking the Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef Steer title was Garrett Bihl — who is a cousin of Madison and a new exhibitor at the Fayette County Fair. He was excited to have done so well and thanked many people for helping him succeed. He said he enjoyed all aspects of the fair, from seeing his friends to showing off his project.

“I want to thank my dad and mom and everyone,” Garrett said.

Also held on Tuesday was the Beef Feeder Show which saw fierce competition across the board. After a couple of hours, Addyson Butts took the Grand Champion Overall Beef Feeder award. She was all smiles Tuesday morning as she took photos and thanked the many individuals congratulating her efforts.

“I really enjoy (the work involved) and I am a pretty competitive person,” Butts said. “I want to thank my parents of course and I want to thank Dave Kylie and Andy Roberts.”

The family wasn’t finished though and immediately after the first announcement, Cohen Butts — brother of Addyson — was named the Reserve Overall Beef Feeder. He was also pleased with the result and took time to talk a little about his project following the show.

“I enjoy how much we get to work with them, being out there every day and seeing how much they change,” Cohen said. “I like the grooming part. I also want to thank my family and Tyler Show Cattle.”

Taking place on Monday was the Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Showmanship where Gus Wilt claimed the Overall Beef Showman spot. He was very proud of his work on Monday and talked a bit about what helps him succeed in shows.

“I think the thing that has helped me get to where I am is traveling a bunch, going all over the country showing at all of these shows every weekend and bettering myself,” Wilt said. “I don’t just come here one time a year, I go everywhere all year long. It keeps me fresh and better and keeps me on it. I think I do around maybe 30 shows a year and we try to raise most of our stuff. We have about 45 cows and we try to keep our herd growing and raise some good ones. I would like to thank my parents for sure, I would not be able to do any of this if it weren’t for them.”

Garrett Bihl was named the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Reserve Champion. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill, Bihl and his family Mary, Grady and Lucy Bihl. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_GarrettBihlReserve.jpg Garrett Bihl was named the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Reserve Champion. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill, Bihl and his family Mary, Grady and Lucy Bihl. Courtesy photos Addyson Butts took the Grand Champion Overall Beef Feeder award on Tuesday. Butts is pictured with Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner and Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_AddysonButtsGrandFeeder.jpg Addyson Butts took the Grand Champion Overall Beef Feeder award on Tuesday. Butts is pictured with Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner and Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire. Courtesy photos Cohen Butts was named the Reserve Overall Beef Feeder on Tuesday. He is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill and Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_CohenButtsReserveFeeder.jpg Cohen Butts was named the Reserve Overall Beef Feeder on Tuesday. He is pictured with Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill and Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner. Courtesy photos On Monday was the Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Showmanship where Gus Wilt claimed the Overall Beef Showman spot. Pictured (L to R): judge Regan Bowman, Wilt, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick and Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_GusWilt.jpg On Monday was the Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Showmanship where Gus Wilt claimed the Overall Beef Showman spot. Pictured (L to R): judge Regan Bowman, Wilt, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick and Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill. Courtesy photos Madison Bihl claimed the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Grand Champion title on Tuesday morning surrounded by friends and family. Pictured (L to R): judge Regan Bowman. Mark Bihl, Paige Bihl, Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill, Bihl, and her two siblings Briggs and Bryson Bihl. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_MadisonBihlOverallMarketBeef.jpg Madison Bihl claimed the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Grand Champion title on Tuesday morning surrounded by friends and family. Pictured (L to R): judge Regan Bowman. Mark Bihl, Paige Bihl, Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Beef Queen Caitlin Cottrill, Bihl, and her two siblings Briggs and Bryson Bihl. Courtesy photos

Junior fair steer, feeder shows held Tuesday at county fair