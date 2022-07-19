Hooks wins grand champion rabbit prize

Nathan Hooks won the overall grand champion prize for meat pen rabbits at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show and Mackenzie Cory won the reserve champion trophy.

Rounding out the top five placements for the market rabbit show were: third place – Andrew Combs, fourth place Randon Stolzenburg, and fifth place Sydney Carter.

There were approximately 30 individual classes competing at the market rabbit show held at the Small Animals Barn.

The winners of each class were: Andrew Haines, Kyle Bennett, Emma Bower, Kaden Noble, Abigail Forsythe, Lindsey Stump, Lauren Bivens, Mikhaylee Ragland, Brooklin Hunter, Landry Smith, Abigail Noble, Ryder Ward, Claire Streitenberger, Rhiley Keaton, Kyleigh Caldwell, Andrew Combs, Caleb Bennett, Alainee Wolffe, Weston Rhonemus, Conner Bivens, Sydney Carter, Natalie Arnold, Matthew Arnold, Mackenzie Cory, Alyvia Atkinson, Randon Stolzenburg, Meghan Cory, Nathan Hooks, Clayden Hooks, and Sophia Parsons.

As previously reported, Robert Bennett was named the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Overall Rabbit Showman on Monday.

The top four showmanship winners were: second place – Korie Bennett, third place – Alyssa Esker, and fourth place – Myah Dato. The showmanship winner in the senior division was Robert Bennett, intermediate division was Alyssa Esker, junior division was Myah Dato, and the beginner division was Korie Bennett.

The market rabbit sale will be held Friday at the Sales Arena.

Junior fair market rabbit show held Tuesday