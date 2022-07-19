Strong competition at poultry showmanship contest

The Fayette County Fair began Monday, and the Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship competition was held at the Small Animals Barn — featuring chickens, turkeys, ducks and a goose.

The 2022 Overall Chicken Showman was Bryce Bennett, Overall Turkey Showman was Drew Black, Overall Duck Showman was Jenna Goddard and Overall Goose Showman was Deanna Page.

Jaycee Perry was the judge Monday evening, making this his fifth year as a judge for these events. Perry is a 2015 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He was heavily involved in 4-H growing up, showing poultry for 10 years. He has been a Junior Fair Board member as well as a Junior Superintendent.

Starting the events were chickens with four classes, as provided by Junior Fair Board members:

—Senior Class had 17 participants with Bryce Bennett receiving first place honors. This appeared to be a tough decision as the judge deliberated for quite some time between Bryce Bennett and Robbie Bennett, who finished second in this class.

—Intermediate Class had 12 participants with Emma Eggleton coming in first place.

—Junior Class had eight participants with Sarah Whitney winning her class.

—Beginner Class had six participants with Korie Bennett as the first-place winner.

Bryce Bennett, Emma Eggleton, Sarah Whitney, and Korie Bennett then returned to the ring to compete for Overall Chicken Showman.

Bryce Bennett was ultimately chosen as the winner. Bryce has been a member of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club for five years. He spoke about winning Overall Chicken Showman for the very first time.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I’ve been doing chicken showmanship since I was in third grade. Me and my best friends, we’ve been showing birds against each other for years. The guy that I beat in my class, Robbie Bennett, I’m good friends with him. We are very well-versed in chicken knowledge.

He finished, “I love competing at this county fair, just because of the competition that we have.”

Bryce thanked his parents for their support, as well as his grandparents and any family that has come out to watch him compete. He thanked Drew Black, calling him his best friend since first grade.

“Without him, I know that I would not be quite the showman that I am today,” he said.

Bennett ended the conversation by thanking Black’s parents, saying that they’ve been like a second set of parents to him.

Following the chickens were turkeys with two classes:

—Senior Class had six participants, with Drew Black winning his class.

—Intermediate Class had three participants, with Emma Eggleton claiming first place.

Drew Black was chosen as the Overall Turkey Showman. Drew has been a member of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club for five years. According to Drew, this was his fourth time winning Overall Showman.

Following the Turkeys were Ducks with two classes:

—Senior Class had seven participants, with Jenna Goddard winning her class.

—Junior Class had four participants, with Emily Reeves taking first place.

Jenna Goddard was chosen as the Overall Duck Showman. Jenna has been a member of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club for five years.

Following ducks was one goose entry, by Deanna Page.

In all, the Poultry Showmanship ran from 4 p.m. to approximately 7 p.m.

Bryce Bennett was named Overall Chicken Showman during Monday’s Poultry Showmanship contest at the Fayette County Junior Fair. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Bennett-Overall-Chicken-Showman-Cropped.jpg Bryce Bennett was named Overall Chicken Showman during Monday’s Poultry Showmanship contest at the Fayette County Junior Fair. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Bryce Bennett (sitting) was the Senior Class Chicken Showmanship winner. Standing (l-r) Sarah Whitney, Junior Class Chicken Showmanship winner; Emma Eggleton, Intermediate Class Chicken Showmanship winner; Maycin Adkins, Small Animal Queen; Bailey Miller, Alpaca Princess; Korie Bennett, Beginner Class Chicken Showmanship winner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Chicken-Class-Winners-Cropped.jpg Bryce Bennett (sitting) was the Senior Class Chicken Showmanship winner. Standing (l-r) Sarah Whitney, Junior Class Chicken Showmanship winner; Emma Eggleton, Intermediate Class Chicken Showmanship winner; Maycin Adkins, Small Animal Queen; Bailey Miller, Alpaca Princess; Korie Bennett, Beginner Class Chicken Showmanship winner. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Drew Black (left) was the Overall Turkey Showman. Pictured with Drew is 2022 Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Drew-Black-Overall-Turkey-Showman-Cropped.jpg Drew Black (left) was the Overall Turkey Showman. Pictured with Drew is 2022 Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Jenna Goddard (seated) was selected as the Overall Duck Showman. Standing behind is 2022 Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Goddard-Overall-Duck-Showman-Cropped.jpg Jenna Goddard (seated) was selected as the Overall Duck Showman. Standing behind is 2022 Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos