Altrusa awards scholarship to Deanna Page

Altrusa International and Altrusa Foundation of Washington Court House, Ohio, Inc. awarded a $600 college scholarship to Deanna Page at the July 7 meeting. Deanna is the daughter of Dawn Page and is a 2022 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Deanna plans to attend Capital University this fall as an undergraduate and then continue her education to become a lawyer. Deanna’s grandparents, Joe and Kathie Oesterle, attended the award presentation with her. Deanna’s mother, Dawn Page, was working and unable to attend. Altrusa is an international association of professional women and men who volunteer their energies to community betterment. From left to right, Ron Oesterle, Kathie Oesterle, Deanna Page, Altrusa President Anne Quinn, and Altrusa Foundation Treasurer Janet Martin.

