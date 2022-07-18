Swine breeding show winners announced

Dane Wilt claimed the top spot of Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt during the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show on Monday, July 18, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Fayette County Pork Industry Princess Kendall Bickett, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, judge Matthew Nott, Wilt and Molly Wilt.

Zander Ivey won the Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt, taking second in the show following a close competition Monday, July 18, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Huey Davis, Debby Harris, Jim McCoy, Fayette County Pork Industry Princess Kendall Bickett, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, Ivey, judge Matthew Nott and Amanda Ivey. Leading the project is Joel Crosley.

Dane Wilt was also able to claim third Overall Breeding Gilt Monday, July 18, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Josh Wilt (leading the project), Fayette County Pork Industry Princess Kendall Bickett, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, Wilt, Molly Wilt and judge Matthew Nott.

Mallory Mitchem took the fourth spot overall during Monday’s Swine Breeding Show. Pictured (l-r); Joel Crosley (leading the project), Libby Johnson, Fayette County Pork Industry Princess Kendall Bickett, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, Derek Mitchem, judge Matthew Nott and Joe Mitchem.

The final member of the top five on Monday, July 18, 2022 from the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show was Catelynn Hayes, Pictured (l-r); Joel Crosley (leading the project), Fayette County Pork Industry Princess Kendall Bickett, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, Hayes, Brynlyn Hayes and judge Matthew Nott.