Swine breeding showmanship winners

On Monday, July 18, 2022, the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding show was held with several exhibitors taking the top prizes during the afternoon. Pictured is the Champion Senior Swine Breeding Showman Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler (center) with Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire (left) and Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick.

Emma Hagler was named the Champion Junior Swine Breeding Showman on Monday, July 18, 2022 during the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show. Pictured (l-r); Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick, Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, Hagler and Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler.

Drew Sharp claimed the Champion Intermediate Swine Breeding Showmanship prize on Monday, July 18, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick, Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler, Sharp and Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire.

Claiming the final showmanship prize of the Junior Fair Swine Breeding show was the Beginner Champion Ty McCoy. Pictured (l-r); Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, McCoy, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick and Fayette County Pork Industry Queen Lexi Hagler.