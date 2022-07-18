Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship winners named

Robert Bennett was named the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Overall Rabbit Showman on Monday. Bennett is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch, but was showing rabbits at Monday’s Junior Fair Rabbit Show through the FFA. Bennett said he’s been showing rabbits since the third grade. Pictured with Bennett are Fayette County Fair Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins and Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire.

The top four and division winners at the 2022 Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship contest were (from left to right): Myah Dato (fourth overall), Alyssa Esker (third overall), Robert Bennett (overall showman), and Korie Bennett (second overall). Pictured with the winners are Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire and Fayette County Fair Small Animal Queen Maycin Adkins.