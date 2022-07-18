Holstein wins big at Junior Fair Dog Show

Laine Holstein had an excellent showing Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show, capped off by winning the show’s top prize: the best overall dog showman.

Holstein, 13, said this is her sixth year showing dogs and the first overall showman prize she’s won. She also did it in a unique way — by showing not one, not two, but three dogs: Frito, Gizmo and Kona.

“It’s challenging to keep them all in check…you have to do a lot of modifications to the schedule to make sure that you don’t go back to back, so everything works out and they can have breaks,” Holstein said. “I train with them every day, especially when it gets close to fair time.”

Holstein, a member of Perfect Paws 4-H club, said it was very exciting to win the overall dog showman prize.

She was also named the overall off-lead winner and the high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and high score in showmanship. The overall on-lead winner was Matticks Hernandez, who also had an impressive showing at Monday’s dog show.

Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show held at the dog tent just outside the sales arena:

In the showmanship classes: Sadie Halliday won the Junior A class, Zacch Brobeck won the Junior B class, Matticks Hernandez won the Intermediate A class, Laine Holstein won the Intermediate B class, and Blake Walker won the Senior B class.

In the rally classes: Matticks Hernandez won the Novice A class, Colton Osborne won the Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Intermediate A class.

In the obedience classes: Matticks Hernandez won the Beginner Novice A class, Blake Walker won the Beginner Novice B class, Laine Holstein won the Pre-Novice class, Laine Holstein won the Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Brace class.

Pamela Norman was the judge at Monday’s show.

The showmanship class winners at Monday's Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show were (from left to right): Blake Walker, Laine Holstein, Matticks Hernandez, Sadie Halliday, and Zacch Brobeck. Laine Holstein was the big winner at Monday's Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. She was named the best overall dog showman. Holstein also showed three dogs at the show: Frito, Gizmo and Kona. The obedience class winners at Monday's Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show were (from left to right): Blake Walker, Laine Holstein, and Matticks Hernandez. The rally class winners at Monday's Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show were (from left to right): Colton Osborne, Laine Holstein, and Matticks Hernandez.