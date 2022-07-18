Guys & Gals Sheep Lead held Sunday

The annual Guys & Gals Sheep Lead was held Sunday, July 17, 2022 in the Sales Arena at the Fayette County Fair. Above, Esselen Tattersall (left) and her twin sister, Elouise, took first place in the Pairs Class with their sheep, Lucy. In back (l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory; Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire and Queen’s Attendant, Abbie Brandt. The Tattersall twins received the Malcolm Bloomer Rotating Trophy.

Elouise Tattersall, at right, won Class 2, for ages 3-6, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. (In back, l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory; Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire and Queen’s Attendant, Hidy Kirkpatrick. Elouise received the David Bohnam Rotating Trophy.

Leighton Duff, standing behind Rosie, won Class 3, for ages 3-6, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. (In back, l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory; Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire and Queen’s Attendant, Hidy Kirkpatrick. Leighton received the Bob & Jean Cottrill Rotating Trophy.

Brianna Moeller, at right, with Coconut, won Class 4, for ages 7-9, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. Also pictured (l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory and Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. Brianna received the John W. Melvin Rotating Trophy.

Eloise Roehm, at right, won Class 5, for ages 10-12, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. Also pictured (l-r); Queen’s Attendant, Abbie Brandt; Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory and Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. Eloise received the Loni Grice Rotating Trophy.

Evelyn Roehm, holds her sheep, Sheve, after winning Class 6, for ages 13-15, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. Also pictured (l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory and Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. Evelyn received the B.J. Williams Rotating Trophy.

Fayette County Fair Queen’s Attendant, Hidy Kirkpatrick, at right, was the winner of Class 7, for ages 16-18, in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. Also pictured (l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory and Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. Hidy received the Jodi Baker Rotating Trophy. Hidy will also be the recipient of the 2022 Director’s Scholarship. Each year the scholarship is presented to a Fayette County Senior who has competed in the lead line for at least three years.

Victoria Waits, at right, was the winner of the Adult Class in the Guys & Gals Sheep Lead Sunday, July 17, 2022. Also pictured (l-r); Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen, Meghan Cory and Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. Victoria received the Fayette County Shepard’s Club Rotating Trophy.