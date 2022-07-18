Animals removed from WCH apartment

On Wednesday, the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) responded to an apartment in Washington C.H. after animals were found to be allegedly abandoned inside.

A humane agent found and removed two cats and seven guinea pigs — two guinea pigs were dead. No food or water was found available for the animals to eat or drink.

The cats were transported to the FRHS clinic where they were evaluated, and mild dehydration was noted. The five living guinea pigs were taken to MedVet for an examination and treatment due to their species type.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) was requested to do an inspection due to the conditions inside the apartment. It was determined by FCPH that the dwelling was unfit for human habitation and condemned it.

Humane agents are actively looking for the person responsible. The case is still under investigation.

FRHS has spent a little over $1,000 between the medical bill and the investigation of this case. If anyone would like to donate toward the rescue and recovery of the animals, please go online at fayetteregionalhumane.org or mail it to Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Ste. 3, Washington Court House, OH 43160.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org

“Tiny” was one of seven guinea pigs removed from a Washington C.H. apartment after animals were found to be allegedly abandoned. Two guinea pigs were dead, according to FRHS. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_tiny.jpg “Tiny” was one of seven guinea pigs removed from a Washington C.H. apartment after animals were found to be allegedly abandoned. Two guinea pigs were dead, according to FRHS. Courtesy photo