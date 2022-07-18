Deputy kills Hillsboro man

A Hillsboro man was fatally shot by a Highland County sheriff’s deputy following an incident that began as a stop for a traffic violation Sunday morning, according to Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The victim was identified as Richard Jean Poulin, 58.

Irwin said the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early on July 17. The incident began as a traffic violation stop. A subsequent pursuit ended near 5760 U.S. Route 62, close to the Hillsboro Church of God, at which point the shooting occurred.

BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing. Once completed, BCI’s investigation will be referred to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins’ office, a press release from Irwin said.

On Sunday afternoon Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday morning along U.S. Route 62, south of Hillsboro. He said BCI had been called in to investigate and referred all other questions to Irwin.

Barerra said at the time that all his deputies were fine.

No other details were available.

Incident started as traffic stop; few details being released