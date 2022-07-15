Mt. Sterling man injured in crash

A 47-year-old Mt. Sterling man was flown by MedFlight to a Columbus-area hospital Friday morning following a one-vehicle accident on Midland Avenue in front of Midland Acres Horse Farm in the Village of Bloomingburg.

Just after 10 a.m., a 2003 Jeep Liberty — driven by Christopher W. Lowe — traveled off the side of Midland Avenue, struck a road sign, a fire hydrant and then crashed into a concrete post, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). Lowe had to be extricated from the vehicle by personnel from the Bloomingburg Paint Marion Fire Department.

Lowe was reportedly unresponsive before he was flown from the scene to the hospital. There was no update available on his condition as of Friday evening.

Just prior to the accident, a passenger in the vehicle — identified as Deanna R. Potter, 55, of Marion, Ohio — said that while Lowe was driving southwest on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, he started to turn the vehicle around in the roadway, according to the FCSO. As Lowe went to turn, Potter reportedly said her door opened and she fell out of the vehicle and Lowe continued to drive southwest.

According to authorities, Potter suffered minor injuries and was transported by Fayette County EMS to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

There was no indication of alcohol and/or drugs being involved in the crash, according to the FCSO, and it is unknown what made Lowe lose control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Authorities are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning on Midland Avenue in Bloomingburg. The driver of the vehicle was flown by MedFlight to a Columbus-area hospital. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_AccidentPhoto.jpg Authorities are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning on Midland Avenue in Bloomingburg. The driver of the vehicle was flown by MedFlight to a Columbus-area hospital. Courtesy photo

One-vehicle accident on Midland Ave. under investigation