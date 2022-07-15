Preparations for fair underway

Folks were busy painting the Fayette Christian School bus that is an entrant in the upcoming school bus derby in preparation for the Fayette County Fair.

A ride waits to be set up at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Alex King (right) received a blue ribbon for her color photograph. Alongside is judge Brandan Ellars.

Photography exhibits were judged and awards were presented Friday, July 15, 2022 at the fairgrounds. Judge Brandan Ellars is pictured at left and Gary Brock stands just in front of his picture that was awarded a Best of Show in his category.

Informative signs adorn this building at the fairgrounds.

This sign lets folks who may not know that cows have quite a powerful thirst.

Clint Wilt gestures to his color photography entry on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Farming machines on display include this John Deere combine.

A New Holland tractor.

A crew was pouring concrete at the grandstand Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.