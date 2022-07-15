Blue Lion baseball team to be honored at BOE meeting

The Washington Court House City School District will hold a school board meeting this Monday in which several school district members will be honored. The meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. in Liberty Hall.

The Blue Lion baseball team is set to be honored for its 2022 District Championship. This year’s team finished the season with a record of 18-6, winning FAC, Sectional, and District Championships along the way. The special season ultimately ended in a 5-2 loss to Bishop Hartley in the Regional Semifinals.

Players and coaches set to be recognized at Monday’s meeting include Jack Mead, Cal Wightman, Karson Runk, Tyler Tackage, Titus Lotz, Tanner Lemaster, Collin Southworth, Jonah Waters, Bryce Yeazel, R.J. Foose, A.J. Dallmayer, Gabe Wightman, Will Miller, Evan Lynch, Gavin Coffman, John Wall, Coach Brian Yeazel, Coach Brandon Runk, statistician Todd Tackage, Coach Buff Mustain, Coach Trevor Mustain, and Head Coach Mark Schwartz.

The district will also be honoring the retirements of four district employees. Those employees are David May, Carolyn McCoy, Donald Anders, and Kristi Brickles.

May is retiring after 28 years of service as a custodian in the school district. McCoy is retiring after 20 years of service as a secretary. Anders is retiring after 25 years of service in maintenance, and Brickles is retiring after 27 years of service as a cook.

Other highlights of the upcoming meeting include the approval of student handbooks for each building, as well as an update on Capital Improvement projects.

The Capital Improvement projects that are underway include the power washing and sealing of the school buildings, the cleaning of Gardner Park, and the continued Historic Washington Auditorium project.

The Blue Lion baseball team celebrates their 3-0 District Championship win over Sheridan on Wednesday, May 25 at Ohio University in Athens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_District-Champs.jpg The Blue Lion baseball team celebrates their 3-0 District Championship win over Sheridan on Wednesday, May 25 at Ohio University in Athens. Record-Herald file photo