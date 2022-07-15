‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign runs through Aug. 8

Where does time go? The Fayette County Fair will be here and over soon, the summer has flown by and now it is time to think about “Back to School.”

Do you remember the first day of school? New pencils, new crayons, new folders and a new start. Unfortunately, not all Fayette County children have that same feeling, most struggle to get those items on that school supply list.

Community members can help change that by dropping off donated school supplies in the collection bins throughout the county. Donations will be distributed to Washington City Schools, Miami Trace Local Schools, Head Start and Starting Gate.

Stuff the Bus campaign began July 25 and runs through Aug. 8. Collection bins can be found at the following locations:

Carnegie Library, Chamber of Commerce, Court House Manor, Fifth Third Bank, The Elks Lodge #0129, Edward Jones, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Fayette Co. Admin Building 3 floor/Basement, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Merchants National Bank, Nutrien Ag Solutions, St. Catherine’s, Sugar Creek Packing, Valero Renewable Fuels, Platform Coffee, DIS-TRAN Steel, John Hinderer Ford, Red Collar Pet Food, YUSA, Destination Outlets and Walmart.

You can also shop online at Walmart Registry for Good. (All purchased supplies will ship directly to The United Way of Fayette County)

