Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch