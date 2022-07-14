‘Dog Days of Summer’ at the Farmers Market

“Dog Days of Summer.” According to the Farmer’s Almanac …. my go to for understanding the planetary relationships to the seasons and our many expressions related thereto….these reflect what are typically the “hottest and most unbearable days of the season.” To begin with, so far, our hottest and most unbearable was that unseasonably hot and dry period that made up much of what was June, including the end of June, near the summer solstice. But it turns out that the “dog days” are a very specific set of days – July 3 to Aug. 11 of every year.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “The phrase is a reference to Sirius, the Dog Star. During the ‘Dog Days’ period, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth. Sirius is a part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog. In the summer, Sirius rises and sets with the Sun. On July 23rd, specifically, it is in conjunction with the Sun, and because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the Sun’s warmth, accounting for the long stretch of sultry weather. They referred to this time as diēs caniculārēs, or ‘dog days.’ Thus, the term Dog Days of Summer came to mean the 20 days before and 20 days after this alignment of Sirius with the Sun—July 3 to August 11 each year.”

Complicated, but understandable. And interesting, for sure. There are many resources for recognizing the stars and the planets, including your local library. The library staff would be delighted to help you find resources for navigating and understanding our shared environment.

And while the weather may be a bit less hot than what we’ve endured so far, do look after your pets and pay attention to their needs for fresh water and cooling temperatures. Perhaps more adapted for these hot days of summer, learn a little bit about the caterpillar by joining Ms. Debra and other Fayette County Farmers Market volunteers hosting a special kids activity on just this creature. And to round out the day, Henry Barnes and Ali will entertain with their music.

The Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Ohio Artisan Beef & 1 Body Life Skincare (W.J. & Lanita Fannin): individual cuts, ground beef & beef patty bundles, griller’s boxes and other variety boxes & 1/4, 1/2 and whole beef reservations. Clean, natural, all plant-based, fresh, small batched skincare products.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): New this week is APPLE BUTTER. Others include boysenberry jam, black raspberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, grape, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and strawberry jalapeno. Jellies: hot pepper jelly. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: strawberry and seedless blackberry.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee — beans and ground.

Sulphur Lick Treasures (Christina Skaggs): Christmas in July sale! Also the usual earrings, signs, and trinkets.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads, muffins, brownies and sewing crafts.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Peaches. Seasonal produce including green beans, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, zucchini. Perennials and potted sunflowers in bloom. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): wood crafts and homemade wreaths.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings. Sampling peach salsa and blueberry vinaigrette dressing. Pickling cucumbers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Strawberry jam (low sugar or honey), local honey, sourdough crackers and sourdough bread. Native blooming plants, including bee balm (monarda). Fresh garlic,

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, sugar, ginger, funfetti, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, peanut butter fudge, peanut butter jumbos, oatmeal raisin, salted caramel butter bars, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter bars, and pineapple cookies.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Seasonal fresh cut flowers by the stem or bouquet.

Lorre Black Umbrellas (Lorre Black): Umbrellas to match your personality, your friends’ and family’s personalities, too. With every umbrella you purchase, you help your community by helping LBU build our very own Umbrella Alley in WCHO.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_FarmersMarket-3.jpg