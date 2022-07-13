167th Ohio State Fair opens in two weeks

COLUMBUS – The 2022 Ohio State Fair is just two weeks away. Beginning Wednesday, July 27, those attending the Ohio State Fair can enjoy many free activities included with admission.

At no additional charge, fair-goers can enjoy all of the following free activities and exhibits at the fair:

– The butter cow display

– Natural Resources Park, featuring kayaking, fishing, archery, an accessible playground, the talking Smokey Bear, and more

– The Dog House featuring daily performances by the Marvelous Mutts, rescue dogs who perform agility, dock diving, and more

– Performances by Lady Houdini, a daredevil escape artist

– Free entertainment stages featuring live music, amazing hypnotists, impressive magicians, and wholesome family-friendly shows

– Pig races

– Livestock shows

– A fine arts gallery

– Free petting zoo

– Hands-on educational exhibits and activities in the Youth Exploration Space, including exhibits by COSI and youth organizations, a library reading nook, a tiny town, giant board games, and more

– Pop-up entertainment performances like stilt walkers, costumed characters, break dancers, a strolling piano, barbershop quartets, and more

– A daily parade presented by AAA Ohio Auto Club, beginning at 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, except for Aug. 7

– Agricultural education in both the Land & Living Building at the new Little Farmers exhibit

Additionally, there are four free shows in the WCOL Celeste Center, included with Fair admission:

– Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. see Generation Radio with special guest Alex Miller

– Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. see the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

– Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. see The Drafters presented by AARP Ohio

– Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. see the Sale of Champions

A full list of events and attractions with times and locations can be found at https://www.ohiostatefair.com/events.

Advance-sale discount admission tickets are available for $8 through July 26 only, as well as Mountain Dew Midway Ride-all-Day wristbands for $25, at ohiostatefair.com.