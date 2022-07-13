Vendor lineup for today’s Farmers Market

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

Ground beef, green beans, spring onions, cucumbers, brats, local honey, baked goods and homemade crafts are among the products offered. The following vendors have planned on attending at today’s market:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): GREENBEANS, cucumbers, zucchini, spring onions, cherry tomatoes and more, also a variety of perennials plus potted blooming sunflowers.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, blueberry coffee cake, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, peanut butter, iced sugar and brown sugar cookies, chocolate and white Texas sheet cakes.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, peach bread, peach upside down bites, catnip toys plus more.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Fresh peach pie, rhubarb pie, homemade bread and rolls, zucchini bread, banana bread, whoopie pies, and cinnamon buns.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, potholders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

